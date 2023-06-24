During his visit to Pachuca, Marcelo Ebrardformer Secretary of Foreign Affairs, met with businessmen at the Hidalgo Business Coordinating Council headquarters.

During the meeting, Ebrard and business leaders from Hidalgo discussed the importance of developing a Tizayuca-Pachuca Industrial Corridor that supports the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, as well as the construction of a highway that connects the capital with Huejutla and another to San Juan del River.

The Hidalgo Business Coordinating Council brings together business chambers and associations at the local, state, national and international levels, and serves as a spokesperson between businessmen and the government for the defense of common interests and fundamental freedoms.

In his speech, Ebrard expressed his commitment to politics and highlighted his desire to see Mexico prosper. “I did not choose politics to benefit myself personally. I chose it because I want our country to progress,” he said, while exploring the main objectives to achieve it.

First of all, mentioned the importance of accelerated economic growth in Mexico, with the aim of turning the middle class into the predominant class and eradicate poverty.

“Economic growth, dynamism and the increase in the value of the economy lead us to that objective,” the former foreign minister emphasized.

In second place, highlighted the need for a political modernity in the countrymaintaining governance and democracy, which is achieved by overcoming antagonisms and working in unity.

Third, he emphasized the importance of having a society that lives in peace and harmonywhich implies security, job stability and recognition of individual effort.

When asked about how Mexico is perceived worldwide, Ebrard shared an optimistic message: “I bring you good news: there is great optimism around Mexico today.”

To back up his claim, he mentioned a personal experience during a G20 participation when he was foreign secretary. In that meeting, his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates confided in him: “I want to be close to you because Mexico is the new frontier of world manufacturing.”

In addition, Ebrard reported that he made three trips to Saudi Arabia to invite companies from that country to invest in Mexico, which resulted in the arrival of eight of his main companies in the country.

The politician also recalled that, at the beginning of his tenure as foreign minister, he managed to sign the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) with then-President Donald Trump, despite the difficulties in achieving it.

Among the pending issues in Hidalgo and throughout the country to combat poverty, Ebrard mentioned the need to prepare with various strategies, such as infrastructure, expansion of clean energy generation capacity, improvement of water services and the attraction of more companies to the entity.

“The optimistic view of Mexico is a fact,” concluded Ebrard