AA severe earthquake was measured in the Hindu Kush. According to the USGS, the earthquake lasted at least 30 seconds and had a magnitude of 6.5. The epicenter was in northeastern Afghanistan in Badakhshan province, around 70 kilometers southeast of Faisabad. According to the USGS, the earthquake is said to have been measured at a depth of around 188 kilometers.

There were isolated reports of injuries, deaths and damage. At least 50 injured and two dead were reported from the city of Swat in Pakistan. Images of collapsed houses were shared on Twitter; the recordings are said to come from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Official information on the dead, injured and the extent of the damage has not yet been made.

The earthquake could still be felt more than a thousand kilometers away: Residents of the Indian capital New Delhi ran out of fear of collapsing buildings onto the streets. Similar reports were also received from Islamabad and Lahore. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Authority, the earthquake in the Pakistani capital had a magnitude of 6.8. Residents in Shymkent and Taras in Kazakhstan were also reported to have left their homes. At least three people are said to have died in the Himalayan region of Kashmir.





More than a thousand people were killed in a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Afghanistan last June. It was the deadliest earthquake in the country for almost a quarter of a century. Tens of thousands of people were also made homeless. Earthquakes are very common in Afghanistan, particularly in the Hindu Kush where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Since many houses in the poor country are badly built, the tremors often cause serious damage.

A devastating earthquake recently shook Turkey and Syria. More than 110,000 bodies were recovered in the 7.8 magnitude quake.