D3 PUBLISHER and the developer Sandlot released the sixth trailer for EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6new chapter of the cooperative action series, coming to Japan this 25 August on PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5.

The video, which we report below, about ten minutes long, shows several clips of the clashes against kaijuthe central element of the series, as well as exhibiting the typically Japanese over the top style characteristic of the series.

We remind you that, for all buyers of the PS4 version, the upgrade to the PS5 version will be available for free. At the moment there is still no news on a possible publication in the West.

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 – Sixth trailer

Source: D3 PUBLISHER Street Gematsu