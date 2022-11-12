Golden Eagles it’s a ‘boy’ who got bigger. He got into the home runs and now, already inside, when it was thought that he was going to fall, well, he seems determined to win group B, to reach the final. He has two games and two wins, against America and Pasto. Receive this Saturday at Medellin (7 pm Win +), who has more pressure, more responsibility, but who already knows that against that emboldened rival he cannot be trusted.

Eagles does not win by chance. Without having many weapons, he has consolidated a difficult team, which runs, puts in, complicates and wins. The great explanation for his good campaign is on the bench, from where he is guided by a coach with a thousand battles, Leonel Álvarez, who put his stamp on him and has him up there, dreaming of reaching the final. “This is not how it begins, but how it ends… We aspire to important things, it is a dream that we are working on,” he warned Leonel Alvarez after the victory in Pasto.

Leonel’s hand

Águilas finished second in the round robin phase behind Santa Fe, with 33 points. They have been a solid team, balanced, with scoring power and safe in the defensive zone. And game by game this team grows, they don’t believe in anyone. “You always have to adjust, on all lines. What is coming for us is complicated, we hope to get a good result against Medellin, we care about ourselves and we want to continue adding three points. Reaching the last game is difficult, we have already taken another step and we are happy with what we have shown”, said Leonel.

The scoring ability is based on the experienced attacker Marco Pérez, who is plugged in. He scored the winning goal against Pasto on the previous date and also scored against America on the first day of the group. He has 8 goals. He is a player who knows how to play these final matches and passes on his experience to others. “Marco (Pérez) scored again, it is important that our scorer continues on a roll, he is ratifying it and we want better results for us,” said Leonel.

dim can’t lose

Golden Eagles vs. Medellin Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Águilas will have a tough challenge today against a Medellín that is determined to knock him down. The DIM, after a bitter debut with a draw against Pasto at home, was shaken by beating America as a visitor, 0-2, and took a breath to face today’s match, which will be played at the stadium Albert Grisales.



Andrés Cadavid, the leader of the defense and in general of the team, is enthusiastic about what DIM has been doing on the field of play. “The essence of Medellín is the leaders there are, the excellent coach who has surprised us. It has been a productive year, we wanted to contribute, we can help score goals, but my thing is to defend and there I have teammates who are aware of what we are playing for, that we are clinging to a dream”, said the central defender in Win Sorts. The defender is a key piece in the scheme of the Powerful, and also contributes a goal, as he did in the victory against America.

Medellín, who will not have Luciano Pons for yellow cards, knows that today’s game could be definitive in the group, since a defeat would leave Águilas with the first chance to qualify. “What Águilas does in this tournament is respectable, we prepare well, with our game, with the coach who has given us confidence to play from behind”, added Cadavid.

