Sometimes there are stories that just aren’t meant to materialize. Friendships, love relationships, work relationships. The attraction between Edin Dzeko and Juventus is pigeonholed in the latest case series, but many would have expected black and white fireworks for the Bosnian. Several times in the past the name of the attacker has been on the agenda of the transfer market men in Turin and in some cases the signing had even seemed imminent. It never arrived and on Sunday Inter Dzeko will be one of the main threats for Allegri’s team.