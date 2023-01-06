Inter starts from there. From Dimarco’s left foot and Dzeko’s goal. Gosens and LuLa are in ambush, they approached during the break for the World Cup. But in the meantime it’s always Federico and Edin who drag the Nerazzurri along, who keep the Scudetto dream alive. Simone Inzaghi had arrived at the break with the victory in Bergamo also obtained thanks to the new axis: Dimarco’s ball from the left and Dzeko’s goal for the momentary 2-1.