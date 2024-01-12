Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich, the German League champion for the past 11 seasons, has concluded a deal to sign English international defender Eric Dier from Tottenham, until the end of the current season, while the latter described his move to Bavaria as “a dream come true.”

“When you are a child, you want to play for a team like Bayern one day,” Dyer said in a statement, describing his new team as “one of the biggest clubs in the world with an amazing history.”

Dier signed a short-term contract with the Bavarian administration that will last until next June 30, where he will play again alongside his former Tottenham teammate, striker Harry Kane, who moved to Bayern last August.

Dyer, “29 years old and 49 international caps,” arrived in Munich to undergo a routine medical examination before signing with the Bavarian club, and he told the German “Sky” network that “Bayern is a wonderful club.”

It was reported that Dier, who reaches the end of his contract with Tottenham next summer, will cost Bayern 4 million euros.

Although he usually occupies the centre-back position, Dier can also play as a defensive midfielder or right-back.

Dier has defended the colors of Tottenham since 2014, and played more than 360 matches with them in all competitions, but he decided to search for a new adventure that brings him together again with his former colleague in the London club, fellow top scorer Harry Kane, who is coming this season to the Bavarian giant.

Tuchel is looking for a new option in his defense line, especially after losing the efforts of South Korean Min-Jae Kim, who is currently in Qatar to participate with his country in the Asian Cup.

Tuchel said that he sees Dyer as a specialist in the center of defense, and his joining the team means, first and foremost, that he frees Leon Goretzka to play in the midfield.

Kim's absence to participate with his country's national team means that Tuchel has only two options in the centre-back position: Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt and Frenchman Daewoo Upamecano.

Dier was born in England but grew up in Portugal, where he began his football career with Sporting before moving in 2014 to Tottenham, with whom he played only four matches this season.

Bayern ranks second in the German League, four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, but has a game in hand.

#Dyer. #Childhood #Dream