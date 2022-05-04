Paulo Dybala is living his last weeks as a Juventus footballer. It will not be an easy separation for the Argentine who, since 2015, has lived 289 games as a bianconero, scoring 48 assists and 114 goals. He only has one left to reach a legend like Roberto Baggio and improve the numbers of a course in which, despite some physical ups and downs, he is the best Juventus scorer with 14 goals (and, in addition, six decisive passes).

Matching Divin Codino’s goals is a goal that they will try to achieve in the remaining three league games and, above all, in the Italian Cup final against Inter. It will be a historic event, which Italian football has not experienced since the 1960s, and destiny wanted Dybala to play the last title of his bianconero journey just before one of his possible new teams.

The Milanese, as AS advanced, They have been testing him since August 2021, when his renewal with Juventus seemed certain. Incorporating Dybala as a free agent, even though it costs about seven million net per season, is perfect for a team that must save expenses in the market and wants to remain competitive.

This morning, in fact, ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ had dedicated its cover to La Joya, defining the agreement between the player and the Milanese club as closed. Jorge Antun, however, published a note in the afternoon, denying the information: “The player is focused on the end of the season and no agreements were reached with any club.neither in Italy nor abroad”.

Before making the most important decision of his career, the Argentine wants to hope that his Bianconera adventure ends in the best possible way. Afterwards, the market will really start and the opportunities it offers will become clearer, both in Serie A and in other leagues. Dybala is not in a hurry.