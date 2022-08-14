Living in the sea is feeling the presence of water as one’s own, intimately linked to the events of life. Here, each house wants its water, in the intimacy of its own depth, as life that happens from it. This intimate water does not have to occupy a large surface; it just has to be vivid as presence.

To live the water, a house cannot be detached from it. The sea, although close, is distant and rough; too violent to be domestic. This sea must be tamed, made human, by means of calm water that approaches the house caressing it. Thus this water, attached to the house, isolates as a border, the intimate part of the home from the rest. To access each house, one has to go through it; he has to become floatable or weightless to enter the warmth of the home that awaits him, recovering his piece of the island; the one that protects and feeds it. Light walkways levitate, allowing the man to walk on the water without disturbing it.

DATA SHEET Study

architects

Alberto Amorós Martínez and José Amorós Martínez

Collaborating Architects

Alberto Lopez, Francisco Denia and Joan Miguel Martinez

Location

La Azohia (Cartagena)

Date

2022

The water is so present that unintentionally it becomes a house. From the shelter enters a blue bathed by the sun; projecting on the silent white on its straight walls. That shimmering shimmer in her reflections is the music of her movement; the course of its undulating heartbeat; the pulse of its natural rhythm.

Water is useful in every house; a place where you can soak or wash off the sand; the habitat that acclimatizes, saving the high summer temperatures. The domesticated water becomes daily; close. It shows in your glass, in your machines, in your stairs, in your lights, and in the sweat of your footsteps. Each house defines with its water, the limit of its intimacy to the rest; marking his own, within the hostile territory. The water here is salty sea; sweet emotion refined; flow liquid sense; faithful mirror, from where each one is, in the exquisite of the tamed.