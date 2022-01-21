Saturday, January 22, 2022
Duván Zapata: only one detail separates him from Newcastle

January 21, 2022
Duván Zapata is an idol of the Atalanta fans.

The Colombian striker accepted the proposal of the English team.

England’s Newcastle have made it clear that they cannot conceive of facing the 2022 season without having the Colombian striker in their attack Duvan Zapata, who these days is recovering from an injury and has not had competition with Atalanta from Italy.

The English squad made a first offer of 30 million euros. According to versions of an agent close to the negotiation, Newcastle’s counteroffer was 44 million of euros. This was published by the specialized portal Calciomercato.

Faced with this fact, there is already an affirmative response from the player from Cauca, who is excited to appear in the Premier league, precisely in the club that is already known as the richest on the planet, due to the arrival of new investors from Saudi Arabia.

One step away from the signature

Close sources indicate that there is already an agreement with the player, who would increase his income from 2 to 6.5 million euros per year.

Now the negotiation is in the hands of the Atalanta directors, who will have to decide whether to let go of their main attacking man, or if they choose to improve their conditions at the club to seek greater prominence in Italy, as in continental competitions.

A very relevant detail is that only missing 10 days to close the transfer book.

