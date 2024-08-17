Back on track after the summer break

F1 is ready for the ‘second round’, ten races up to Abu Dhabi that will be decisive for the assignment of the Drivers’ title and the Constructors’ title. It starts from Zandvoort with the Dutch GP, the home track of Max Verstappen, who won uninterruptedly from 2021 to 2023. This year, however, the competition is nothing short of fierce and the weekend will all depend on Qualifying as overtaking on this track is practically impossible.

There Ferrari a year ago he experimented at Zandvoort sacrificing the weekend and then showed clear growth in the following events. The Scuderia from Maranello is expected to recover after a disappointing end to the first half of the season. The goal is to stay in the running for the Constructors’ title.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sports F1on TV8 Qualifying and the Grand Prix will be broadcast on free-to-air TV in deferred mode (at 6.30pm and 6.00pm respectively). On FormulaPassion.it you will find the live written broadcast of all the sessions. Compared to the classic European timetables, all Friday and Saturday sessions are brought forward by one hour. Below are the details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honour of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Dutch GP 2024: TV schedule and session times

Friday 23rd August

12.30 Free Practice 1 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

16:00 Free Practice 2 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 24th August

11.30 Free Practice 3 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15:00 F1 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.itbroadcast on TV8 at 6.30pm)

Sunday 25th August

15:00 F1 Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it, (delayed on TV8 at 18:00)

The characteristics of the Zandvoort circuit

Track: 4,259 km

Laps: 72

DRS Zones: 2

Race Distance: 306.587 km

Roll of Honor Dutch GP