Doctors specializing in chest diseases confirmed that their clinics witnessed an increase in the number of their visitors in recent days, with a rate ranging between 20% and 30%.

They warned asthma patients not to suffer health setbacks, due to the dust wave that the country has witnessed during the past days, and the start of a rise in air humidity, calling for activating remote work for this category, until the atmosphere improves completely.

In detail, the consultant of chest diseases at the Emirates Medical Association, Dr. Bassam Mahboub, said that asthma patients, or those who suffer from chest problems, should follow special procedures during periods of dust and humidity, including avoiding exercise, taking care of medications on time, and closing windows. The house is tightly closed, and glasses and masks are worn when leaving the house, stressing that his clinic has witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of visitors during the recent period, up to 30% of the normal number.

Chest Diseases Consultant, Associate Professor at UAE University, Dr. Muhammad Al-Hawqani, stressed the need to adhere to medications, whether taken by asthma patients on a regular basis, or preventive medications that are taken when needed, such as nebulizers.

He said that the dusty atmosphere exposes asthma patients to attacks of allergies and shortness of breath, which makes them need to see a doctor urgently, advising them to follow the weather forecast daily before making the decision to leave the house, and to ensure that the ventilation filters in the air conditioners are working.

He pointed out that the health problems that asthma patients are exposed to due to dust include difficulty breathing and severe coughing, adding that he received a larger number of people affected by the weather during the last period than usual.

Dr. Sherina Al Dhaheri, a consultant in chest diseases at the Emirates Medical Association, confirmed that the dust storm that the country has been witnessing for days has led to an increase in the number of visitors to chest diseases clinics, due to the exposure of the respiratory system to irritants that expose them to health problems.

And she called for activating the remote work system for asthma patients or those who suffer from chest problems, during the period of dust in the air, to reduce their exposure to any sudden health setbacks.

She advised to reduce exposure to irritants as much as possible, not to go out unless necessary, to continue taking medications, and to see a doctor if allergy symptoms increased.

The Dubai Health Authority stressed the need for asthma patients to adhere to three measures to prevent any health risks during the dust wave in the country, which is to keep the asthma inhaler in anticipation of any emergency, and to adhere to taking the medication on time even in the absence of symptoms of irritation in the respiratory system And go to the health center or the specialized doctor when an asthma attack does not respond to the spray.



