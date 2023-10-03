Yesterday, the airline Aeromexico announced 4 new flights international direct departing from Monterrey airportNuevo León, starting in 2024.

The announced destinations are Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and New York, in USA.

The Ministry of Tourism of New Lion He highlighted that these new important destinations will have a daily frequency and will help the entity to continue consolidating itself as the great HUB in northern Mexico and southern Texas.

“Nuevo León is positioned as the main air interconnection HUB in the north of the country and south of Texas with the announcement of four new routes that will fly daily to the United States operated by Aeroméxico starting in 2024,” the agency indicated.

He also noted that these new routes will help strengthen connectivity and promote tourism in the region, ensuring sustainable development. Likewise, they will help increase nearshoring in Nuevo León by connecting with key destinations in the United States.

For his part, Governor Samuel García Sepúlveda celebrated the announcement of Aeromexicoand highlighted that these new flights are added to the eight that VivaAerobus announced last week.

“In this way we continue to consolidate ourselves as an AIRPORT HUB and as the most important gateway to the country. Cheer up!”, expressed the state president.

