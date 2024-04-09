They offer a 50 percent discount to process the passport during the month of Aprilconfirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).

With the aim of facilitating the necessary documentation to travel, the SRE reported that it will offer the procedure for the Half price passport for three groups of people:

Over 60 years old.

People with disabilities (presenting medical proof or national credential for people with disabilities).

Temporary agricultural workers Mexico-Canada (presenting proof of the National Employment System of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare).

With the discount, passport prices would be :

Passport for three years: 827.50 pesos

Passport for six years: 1,125 pesos

Passport for 10 years: 1,970 pesos

The requirements to process the Mexican passport are:

Nationality accreditation.

Identity accreditation.

Rights payment.

CURP certified.

The appointment to process the passport is made on the page https://citas.sre.gob.mx/

It should be noted that currently it is not necessary to take photographs taken in a studio, since they are taken at the place where the document is processed.