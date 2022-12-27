Every day that passes the fans of PlayStation they are crossing out a date on the calendar, since in a short time it will be premiering in HBO Max the long-awaited adaptation of The Last of Us in serial format. And now, it is known what the duration of the first episode will be, which will surely surprise both locals and strangers to the saga.

This first chapter is going to last neither more nor less than an hour and 25 minutes, something unusual for the theme of the series, given that many celebrities such as The Mandalorian, The Boys, How I Met Your Mother, among others, do not usually go beyond 50 minutes. This means that the company wants to present the prologue of what we are going to see week by week.

The information was made known through users who have shared the screenshot of the streaming application itself. HBO, confirming the regions that will receive the series, as well as the time that the chapter will last. The only detail is that there is still no talk of the following segments, so we will have to wait until the premiere in January.

This is the synopsis of the series:

The story of ‘The Last of Us’ takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a strong-willed survivor, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts out as a small job soon turns into a brutal and harrowing journey as both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.

Remember that the series premieres next January 15 on HBO Max.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: With the duration of this start it will be necessary to prepare a snack and popcorn, but the longer the chapter the better, really. I already need the year to end to be able to witness the series in the first second of its premiere.