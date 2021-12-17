Brooklyn still without 7 players in solitary confinement, but Durant scores 34 points and makes the difference in the final. Coach Nash: “Kevin is a special player”

A wasted opportunity for the 76ers (15-15) who clash with the character of the Nets (21-8) and the sublime talent of Kevin Durant and end up taking a defeat that really hurts, 114-105 the score, against the remains of Brooklyn. The New York team, struggling with a Covid outbreak that has infected seven players, despite the absences and the inability to train, manages to play a performance of applause and find success against Philadelphia which in the Atlantic Division now has the disastrous record i 0 -6. Coach Nash once again receives positive indications from players so far on the sidelines like Edwards, Duke Jr. and Thomas himself and enjoys an MVP-format Durant that scores 34 points and 11 rebounds and whenever Brooklyn needs to a basket responds present.

The match – The home team with a creative lineup and only nine players on the scoresheet, including Galloway just signed, starts at the great and immediately sends clear messages to the 76ers playing a first quarter of applause closed with 39 points on the scoresheet and an excellent 65 % to the shot. Not only KD, also a new-found Griffin and the physicality of Claxton. Philadelphia goes to alternating current but struggles to find pace in attack and reaches -20 in the second quarter. In the final of the fraction the guests with the production of Embiid and Curry try to limit the damage and in the third quarter they warm up the engines, resuming Brooklyn.

Kevin phenomenon – The turnover of the very tired Nets in the last quarter helped the 76ers not a little, who took control of the inertia of the match and equalized the score, with the basket from the average of Embiid, at 1’55 ” from the siren. Durant, however, has other projects and despite having a too high playing time (“Objectively it is not sustainable” Nash had said in the pre-match) he finds a way to push the visiting team back. The leader of the Nets 10 ” later scores from long range and also finds Harris’ foul. A four-point game that becomes decisive, also because Griffin from long distance, after Curry’s mistake, gives Brooklyn the comfortable +7 at 1’13 ” from the end that knocks Philadelphia out. “Kevin is a special player who has produced a series of incredible plays – underlines Steve Nash proudly at the end – despite the absences the team played a great game, winning a victory that is worth a lot against a tough opponent”.

The rookies they produce, Griffin, sidelined by coach Nash, who returns to claim important minutes with level performances and an MVP Durant, the recipe for what remains of the Nets to win unexpected victories. “We must give credit to the less used players who are getting ready – concludes Durant who in the last three games is producing an average of 39.7 points per game – I just try to help the team”.

Brooklyn:Durant 34 (11/21, 2/3, 6/6 tl), Griffin, Claxton 17. Rebounds: Durant 11. Assists: Durant 8.

Philadelphia:Embiid 32 (10/17, 1/3, 9/11 tl), Curry 29, Milton 13. Rebounds: Embiid 9. Assist: Embiid 6.

December 17, 2021 (change December 17, 2021 | 07:20)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Durant #monster #Covids #strongest #Nets #bend #Sixers