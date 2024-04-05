'Dune: part two' was a huge success in the cinema and this has caused Warner Bros. finish convincing the acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve for a third film. Villeneuve has confirmed to Deadline that he is already working on the sequel to this intergalactic epic. The news has excited science fiction fans, who wonder what surprises it will bring. 'Dune 3' and how the plot will develop in this new installment.

Denis Villeneuveknown for his meticulous approach to directing and his passion for science fiction, has stated that 'Dune 3' is officially in development, although this announcement from the filmmaker was not expected, since he previously said that it was going to take some time. It is expected that this sequel will be equally or more successful than the previous film, which managed to position itself as one of the highest grossing films during its first week of release.

How did Denis Villeneuve confirm 'Dune 3'?

The Canadian director revealed in an interview with Deadline all about his plans to continue the 'Dune' saga. In addition, Denis Villeneuve He published a post on his X account with the poster for 'Dune 3' with the legend: “'Dune: Messiah' is now in development by Legendary and Denis Villeneuve. This will be the conclusion of the 'Dune' trilogy“, wrote.

Publication of X by Denis Villeneuve. Photo: capture of X/ Denis Villeneuve

What will 'Dune 3' be called?

Although the title of the film has not yet been officially confirmed, It is speculated that it could be called 'Dune: Messiah', as it has been with the previous films in which the line of Herbert's novels has been respected. This title would suggest a direct continuation of the events of 'Dune: Part Two' to delve deeper into the transformation of Paul Atreides and his rise to power.

How much did 'Dune 2' make?

'Dune: part two' has become the highest-grossing film of the year, raising more than $627 million. The film has received praise for its direction, visual effects and faithful adaptation of the literary work. This positive reception bodes well for the third installment.

What will 'Dune 3' be about?

While plot details are being kept under wraps, 'Dune 3' is expected to follow the complex politics of the 'Dune' universe, as well as the fate of Paul Atreides and their fight against the forces that seek to control the precious spice resource. The film promises to be an epic close to the trilogy.

What other project is Denis Villeneuve working on?

In addition to 'Dune 3', Denis Villeneuve has expressed interest in directing an adaptation of 'Nuclear War: A Scenario'a book that explores a hypothetical nuclear war. This project demonstrates the director's versatility and his interest in addressing highly relevant and current topics.