Available (actually already for a few days) for the downloads there first part Of Duke Nukem Restoration Project, the 2001 Duke Nukem Forever restoration project, a build of which has ended up online in an advanced state of development. What to say? This is a really excellent job, in many ways better than the title published by Gearbox Software (not that it took much).

Duke Nukem Forever Restoration Project First Slice 1.0 is basically the first chapter complete game, which includes nine regular levels, a secret level and a bonus map, for several hours of gameplay. It’s still considered a demo, so it’s subject to revisions with future updates, which aim to round out the experience.

To download it, you can go to ModDB. Naturally, it is published completely free of charge, since it does not have an official license.

The development problems of Duke Nukem Forever, with the cancellation of the 3D Realms version and the sale of the intellectual property to Gearbox, left a deep wound in the enthusiasts, who hoped for a sequel worthy of the name for the hit Duke Nukem 3D, one of the most successful first-person first-person shooter of the genre, one of the few to rival id Software’s fame and quality. Now someone wants to try and heal that wound… and they’re doing it really well.