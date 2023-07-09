KOres in cemeteries can pose a fire hazard in dry conditions. “Risk of fire in cemeteries is a new topic, but one that we will have to think about more intensively in the future,” said a representative of the Association of Cemetery Administrators in Germany based in Aschersleben (Saxony-Anhalt) of the German Press Agency. Since the occupation density in many cemeteries is decreasing, there are increasingly unwatered, drier areas.

Burning candles on funeral trees

Candles in forest cemeteries and burial forests are particularly sensitive. The city of Würzburg recently reported that people keep putting burning candles on funeral trees. The result is increasing “breakdowns,” said a spokesman. Most recently, the cemetery administration noticed scorched leaves that could easily have caused a fire. There is an urgent appeal not to put candles on funeral trees.

Other cities have also been reporting cemetery fires or the risk of fire from candles for several years. Some cemetery statutes already contain a ban on burning open candles when it is dry.

According to the Association of Cemetery Administrators, many people now use candles with LED lights as an alternative to classic grave lights and other candles with fire. However, these are often considered to be not very sustainable and are not accepted in all cemeteries.