The other two World Cups

As expected, Ducati is dominating – as well as world drivers, then occupies the top three entirely – even the one dedicated to teams and manufacturers. Rankings often little known to most, given that much of the media only gives space to those relating to the drivers.

To describe these two rankings, it is interesting to underline the way in which they are formed. For that relating to team, just like in Formula 1, the points won by each driver in the team are added. Here too we find a Ducati hat-trick: first is the Prima Pramac of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco at 406, second is the Mooney VR46 at 358, third is the official Ducati team at 327. Clearly, considering the injuries suffered by Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini, Prima Pramac has a great opportunity to bring home this laurel, which as a customer team would be a great result resounding. The first of the others is the official KTM, at 305 points, followed by the official Aprilia at 290.

The World Cup builders it is instead formed by examining only the score relating to the best ranked by brand. Ducati is annihilating the competition, with 453 points. The pursuers flounder – KTM 253 and Aprilia 228 – or drown – Yamaha 125 and Honda 123.

Ducati, constructors’ championship in Japan?

Ducati has already won the constructors’ title on four occasions – 2007, 2020, 2021 and 2022 – and there is little doubt that it will be preparing to do so for the fifth time in this championship. As often happens in such dominant seasons, all that remains is to wonder when it happens.

At Motegi next weekend it will be enough for the best Ducati rider to score 22 points more than the best KTM rider to give the championship to Borgo Panigale. A practical example: if a Ducati rider managed to win both the Sprint and the GP – gaining 37 points – the KTM riders would have to add a maximum of 15. Not a very simple eventuality, considering the double score between the Saturday and Sunday races, but not impossible .