A mansion on the island of Palm Jumeirah, in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, was sold a few days ago for US$ 76.2 million, around R$ 356 million. The sale of the most expensive house in the region was carried out by Belleview Real Estate.

The transaction broke the last residential property sales price record in Dubai, set in 2015, according to real estate platform Property Monitor. The information is from the Insider portal.

“The transaction not only broke the previous record, but closed the luxury market gap between Dubai and major global cities such as London, New York and Hong Kong,” Zhann Jochinke, COO of Property Monitor, said in a statement to press.

The mansion, which began to be built in 2001 on the famous artificial island in the shape of a palm tree, has ten rooms and is covered in marble. Nearby are Dubai’s top luxury resorts and other high-end residential properties.

In Dubai, the demand for luxury properties has increased. Between January and February, more than 11 thousand transactions were registered, the highest number in the first two months of a year.

