The General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police was able to accurately determine the time of death of a decomposing body of a person, which was found in an abandoned housing, based on the strategic database of forensic entomology.

The Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, Major General Dr. Ahmed Eid Al-Mansoori, said that the team of the strategic database project for forensic entomology succeeded in determining the exact time of death, which is 63 and a half hours from the time of finding the body, while the estimate of the time of death was according to For an approximate forensic medicine, given the position in which the corpse was found and the insects fed on it, which is considered a great achievement for the project that we announced in the middle of last year, to establish a reference database, which includes detailed information about the insect species that feed on corpses in the UAE environment, and over the course of climatic conditions. The different types of strain and the life cycle of the insect were determined in the different stages of decomposition of the carcass, which is the first time that this has been done at the level of the region.

He stressed that forensic entomology is one of the specialized and extremely important forensic sciences, so that experts rely on it to uncover the circumstances of mysterious cases by relying on insects to accurately determine the process of decomposition of bodies and the time of death, and if the body was subjected to a process of moving from one area to another, or if climatic conditions contributed to Accelerate or slow down the decomposition process, pointing out that it is a group of factors that integrate together so that experts and specialists can provide clear and accurate scientific answers.

He pointed out that “the General Administration’s interest in forensic entomology came in accordance with the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, and the follow-up to the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, by keeping pace with all scientific disciplines, including criminal entomology, and the rehabilitation of officers. and staff and prepare them in this specialty, so that we can reveal the ambiguities of the cases.”

For her part, the Head of the Medical Examination Department in the Forensic Medicine Department, Head of the strategic project to establish a criminal entomology database, Captain Dr. Sarah Al-Maqhawi, said that they have started implementing a number of studied scientific experiments, according to the global scientific foundations since the start of work on establishing the database.

She explained that the decomposing body that they found for an unidentified person in the abandoned housing was not reported to anyone, and due to its decomposition and insects feeding on it, it was necessary to determine the exact time of death, as part of studying the case and revealing its circumstances, especially since the causes of death were still unknown.

She added, “In forensic medicine, we determine an approximate time of death if the corpse was decomposing, and in this case the approximate period was not more than a few days, but by placing the corpse of a mouse in the same conditions that the unknown corpse was exposed to, according to meteorological data regarding humidity, heat, and so on. And by observing the insects that formed on the corpse of the mouse, and their arrival in the life cycle of the same insects that we raised as evidence from the unknown corpse, we were able to determine the exact time of death, which is 63 and a half hours.”

In turn, an assistant biological expert, scientific and field supervisor in the team, Lieutenant Hussein Al-Marzouqi, stated that the scientific experiments they are carrying out to identify insect species, resulted in the identification of 21 species of species that feed on corpses, their types, places and seasons of existence, their life cycle, and other data. He explained that they had devoted an entire year to carrying out experiments and documenting project data, to ensure that the bodies simulated different climatic conditions throughout the year and in the various geographical regions of the Emirate.

He added that «in one of the experiments, the corpse of a mouse was placed in a desert area, until it reached a stage of decomposition, of which only the bones remained, and by presenting it to specialists, they guessed that it would remain in the desert area for at least three months, but in fact the corpse did not need more than From three weeks until I reached this state, because (Compontes Villa) ants fed on the corpses in that area, and left them in the form of bones, which makes one imagine that the corpse is left for months.

He explained that they are continuing to carry out scientific experiments, monitor the corpses distributed in different areas with thermal cameras, raise insect samples on a weekly basis, and record data to complete the project that is scheduled to be completed in the middle of this year, pointing out that the project would make a scientific revolution in the region after creating a database. It is rich, so that it is based on solving many mysterious issues and their circumstances, whether in the emirate or any other region.

Qualification and training

More than four years ago, the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology began training and qualifying officers in forensic entomology, anticipating the importance of this science and its great impact in contributing to finding answers to solve ambiguous issues, according to evidence and scientific studies related to the field.

Insects play a very important role in the process of biological decomposition of corpses, and forensic entomology based on the study and knowledge of the life development of the insect and the development of its growth according to each type, which enables experts to deduce reliable and accurate information about the place of death or crime, and determine the time of death in hours, days and months as well. And if it occurred at night or during the day, which plays a key role in acquitting or convicting the accused.

• Experts rely on insects to accurately determine the process of decomposition of bodies and the time of death.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

