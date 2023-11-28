Today, the Dubai Health Authority celebrated the 52nd Union Day with a group of activities, events, and distinctive artistic and heritage performances that reflected the joy and feelings of pride and pride in this dear national occasion in the presence of its officials and employees.

The authority’s officials and employees expressed their pride in this day, which created a milestone in the history of the region and was a strong beginning for the model of the modern state and an exceptional starting point for the process of development and prosperity that the UAE has witnessed and is witnessing.

His Excellency Awad Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said: “In comparison to the past years, from the establishment of the state until today, and what the UAE has achieved and what it has achieved, we have indeed been ahead of time, overcame all challenges, and achieved everything that was impossible in all fields, until the UAE has become a global model to be emulated.” “In prosperity and luxury of life, it has gained a distinctive position among the major countries.”

Al Ketbi added: “If we look in particular at the overall achievements that the country has achieved at the level of the health sector, we will find that it is one of the fastest growing and most advanced sectors at all levels, whether at the level of medical sciences and research, infrastructure and technology, or health facilities and their equipment and smart solutions, which are considered the latest in the world and also at the level of “The competencies, experiences, human cadres, and distinctive hospital climate in general have strengthened the UAE’s strong presence on the international health scene.”