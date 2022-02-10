Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that its green charging stations located at the Expo 2020 Dubai site provided 87,772 kilowatt-hours of electricity to the exhibition’s visitors’ electric vehicles during the first three months of the exhibition, through 3,681 charging operations conducted by exhibition visitors, enabling them to cut a total of 415,000 How much use of environmentally friendly vehicles.

The authority provides 19 green charger stations for charging electric vehicles in multiple locations from the Expo 2020 Dubai site, an average of five charging stations in each of the three stands of the exhibition pavilions: the Sustainability and Mobility Opportunities Pavilion, two charging stations at the Expo office, as well as two charging stations at the future ENOC station. The authority provides charging service to 34 electric vehicles at the same time at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, praised the interest of Expo 2020 Dubai visitors to use electric vehicles and contribute to supporting the vision of the rational leadership to host one of the most sustainable exhibitions in the history of the Expo and the realization of the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative 2030, which aims to stimulate the use of sustainable means of transportation. In line with the strategic goals of the emirate in terms of sustainability, air quality and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

He added that in line with the “Smart Dubai” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, and the Dubai strategy to reduce carbon emissions, the authority is committed to encouraging members of the community to acquire friendly electric vehicles. The environment, increasing the number of hybrid and electric cars and their spread in the emirate, and consolidating Dubai’s position as a global capital of green economy and sustainable development.

He stated that, as the official sustainable energy partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, the authority seeks to provide sustainable energy for the facilities of this global event in accordance with the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency. DEWA has allocated 4.26 billion dirhams to support infrastructure projects for electricity and water networks at the exhibition using the latest smart systems, in addition to providing 19 “green charger” stations in various exhibition sites, and supplying Dubai Expo with clean energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest complex Solar energy in one location all over the world according to the independent producer system.

For his part, Eng. Walid bin Salman, Executive Vice President of the Business Development and Excellence Sector at the authority, pointed out that the authority provides the services of its “green charger” initiative to customers registered in the green charger service and customers who are not registered in the service by using the “visitor feature”, where they can charge their vehicles in All of the more than 325 “Green Charger” charging stations located at the Expo 2020 Dubai site and throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

He added that the authority provides the services of its “green charger” initiative to all owners of electric vehicles when registering their vehicles with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, where the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority creates an account for them after registering with the Roads and Transport Authority. Customers can create a green charger account through the authority’s website and smart application, or through the interactive voice response system at the Customer Care Center, which enables them to benefit from the authority’s charging stations within an hour of vehicle registration.

On the other hand, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has attracted 338,833 visitors since the start of the World Expo on October 1, 2021 until the end of December 2021.

In its pavilion, the authority displays a group of its most important projects and initiatives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar energy complex in one location in the world; the “Green Hydrogen” project, the first of its kind in the MENA region to produce hydrogen using solar energy; Digital DEWA, ​​the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which aims to become the first digital institution in the world, enhanced by autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage, with the expansion of the use of artificial intelligence and the provision of digital services; The Hatta hydroelectric station with a pumping and storage capacity of 250 megawatts and other pioneering projects and initiatives.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

