The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority called on the public to follow the live broadcast of the launch of its second nano-satellite “DewaSat-2”, model (6U), for remote sensing applications, tomorrow, Wednesday, starting at 10:30 am UAE time, and the satellite will be launched Nanotechnology aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, USA.
The nanosatellite “DewaSat-2” was designed and developed at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s Research and Development Center in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, in cooperation with NanoAvionics in Lithuania.
It features a high-resolution camera (4.7 meters) that will be used for Earth observation missions. The high-contrast camera provides continuous imaging in 7 spectral bands from an orbital altitude of about 500 km. The new satellite also includes devices for measuring the amount of greenhouse gases using infrared radiation.
The new satellite will contribute to improving and raising the efficiency of the production, transportation and distribution sectors in the authority by monitoring solar energy plants and improving prediction of the volume of production of these stations by predicting the weather, sea water temperature and salinity, monitoring electricity transmission lines, detecting water leaks and detecting any changes in the infrastructure. , which enhances the operations of the Authority.
The live broadcast can be watched on the DEWA website (www.dewa.gov.ae) or on the SpaceX website. https://www.youtube.com/@SpaceX
