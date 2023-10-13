Dubai (Etihad)

Innovative artistic works inspired by the arts of calligraphy, presented by the “Calligraphy in Another Perspective” exhibition, organized by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) at the AWC Gallery in Gate Avenue – Dubai International Financial Center, as part of the course’s activities. The first of the “Dubai Calligraphy Biennial”, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and continues until October 31.

The exhibition comes in the context of the Authority’s commitments aimed at creating various platforms to empower talents and motivate them to display their creative works, which contributes to strengthening the strength of the cultural and creative industries, in fulfillment of Dubai’s cultural vision that aims to consolidate the emirate’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a forum for talents.

The “Calligraphy in Another Perspective” exhibition presents 22 creative works bearing the fingerprints of 11 artists from around the world, through which they sought to highlight the ability of calligraphy to transform and transcend traditional forms of writing styles, and its ability to interact with different shapes and colors, in addition to exploring the attractiveness of words and their interaction with movement. . Through his art collection “Naseem Al-Sharq,” which included three sculptures, the artist Dr. Jassim Al-Awadhi sought to embody the essence of Arabic calligraphy with a modern visual vision, while the artist Hamid Toloui Fard aspires, through his “multi-dimensional” work, to find the deep meaning of the pronoun “he.” As for the artist Orkhan In his piece “Digital Art,” Mammadov relied on artificial intelligence to show the aesthetics of calligraphy found in ancient manuscripts, complex decorative patterns, and architectural inscriptions, while the work “Deep Ocean Layers” by Ismail Abdel Rahman represents a three-dimensional abstract masterpiece that brilliantly embodies the essence of the Arabic text in a futuristic way, in When Mahmoud Diop relied in “The Decoration and Joy of Life” on the concept of repetition to find a new proposal for treating the different surfaces of the artistic work.

As for the artist Azza Al Qubaisi, her sculpture “Wings of Wisdom” was inspired by the formation of the falcon bird, which is a vital element in the local heritage. The work is a celebration of Emirati culture and highlights her interest in the art of calligraphy. On the other hand, the artist Abbas Youssef was inspired by his work “I Was Dreaming” from the poem “Wall” by the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, and in it he tried to strike a balance between what is classic and contemporary in calligraphy. Through her series “Letters to the Missing,” artist Moza Al Falasi seeks to illustrate the concept of presence and absence by using layers of neglected objects and everyday materials. The “Collection of Letters” series by artist Amir Hussein Jabbari, which he began designing and implementing in 2018, shows the forms of calligraphy that have come down to us as a legacy from the past, as he displays them in modern shapes and colors, and the artist Joseph Al-Hawarni presents his wooden sculpture “Basmalah” written in Kufic script. Meanwhile, artist Abdelmalek Nonohi explores, through his work “Earth Resonance,” the depth of our relationship with the world and the nature of our impact on the earth, its sustainability and development. In his second work, “Echo of Life,” he highlights the effect of echo in perpetual movement and continuous transformation. On the other hand, “Gallery Pukara” hosts the reality In “Gate Avenue – Dubai International Financial Center” there is an exhibition by the Lebanese artist and calligrapher Ghaleb Hawila, which includes 9 artworks that highlight his creativity in traditional Arabic calligraphy, including his painting “Breaking Borders” and his series “Opening Wounds” inspired by the poems of Jalal al-Din al-Rumi, as well as his work “ Breakable” is inspired by the words of the late writer Gibran Khalil Gibran, while through his painting “Mercy” he seeks to search for the origin of mercy, while he depicts through “introversion” how a person hides his thoughts and feelings.

Hawila’s diverse works reflect his own style, distinctive artistic vision, and sources of inspiration, through which he aims to demonstrate the importance of skill, precision, and creativity in the visual arts. He is also distinguished by his ability to mix contemporary elements with the aesthetics of traditional calligraphy, in addition to his use of unconventional materials and techniques to create his artistic pieces, which gives them A distinctive modern character.

Gate Avenue – DIFC also hosts a variety of interactive workshops targeting all ages, during which visitors are taught and trained on ways to create various works of art using traditional and contemporary typography and calligraphy, in addition to enabling them to explore the appeal of visual arts and crafts. Handicrafts, interactive games, and how to create 3D artwork using threads and fabric.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Gate Avenue witnessed the presentation of the “Kalimat” visual presentation, created by artist Alia Al-Sanad, who designed it to look like an animated piece, through which she aims to convey the nature and dynamism of the art of calligraphy, in addition to highlighting how this art has developed and its various capabilities in writing. the shift. The Dubai International Financial Center’s hosting of the various exhibitions related to the “Biennale” and its accompanying workshops expresses its interest in supporting the creative movement and coordinating with other institutions in organizing and attracting various cultural and artistic events, including the sixteenth edition of the “Nights of Art” evenings, which will be held on the 23rd. And next November 24. It is noteworthy that the first session of the “Dubai Calligraphy Biennial” witnesses the organization of 19 exhibitions, and contributes to the activation of more than 35 heritage and cultural sites. It is held with the main support of the “Al Rostamani Group”, with the support of “Sandooq Al Watan”, and in partnership with a group of Partners and institutions active in the local cultural scene.