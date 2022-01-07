Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Tomorrow morning, the Dubai International Endurance City in Saih Al Salam will start the 119 km Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup race, the main race

Within His Highness’s Festival, which also includes 3 other races for different categories.

The rest of the festival’s races include the women’s race on Sunday, the private stables race on Monday, and the Al-Yamamah horse race on Tuesday, all for a distance of 119 km, and it was scheduled to precede the main race, but it was moved due to rain.

The race is organized by the Dubai Equestrian Club, in cooperation with the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and sponsored by Emirates Airlines, and is expected to witness the participation of the best jockeys from various equestrian clubs and stables in the country.

The race has been of great importance among the prestigious events hosted by Dubai International Endurance City, and the stables are always keen to prepare for this great event by preparing their best horses to compete for the titles of the Cup race and the rest of the races.

Valuable prizes were allocated for the four races, where the first place holder will receive an amount of 200,000 dirhams, the second 180,000 dirhams, and the third 160,000 dirhams, while the owners of the fourth to thirty places receive sums of money in the cup and private stables races.

In the Al-Yamamah and women’s races, prizes are distributed up to the seventeenth place holder.

The veterinary examination was conducted on the participating horses yesterday, and to ensure that they conformed to the specifications specified in accordance with the conditions of the race. Horses and other terms explained at the pre-race enlightenment conference.

The F3 stables is seeking to preserve the title it achieved and record the third “hat-trick” victory in the Dubai Crown Prince Cup, where its knight, Abdullah Al-Amiri, won the title of the last edition, crossing the distance on the horse “Princess” with a time of 4:04:54 hours.

The champion was less than a second ahead of runner-up Suhail Ali Rashid Al Ghailani on the “Baylan” horse of the “M7” stables, while the jockey Hamdan Ahmed Mohammed Al-Marri came in third place on the “Shouman” horse, with a time of 4:05:43 hours.