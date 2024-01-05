Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Cup race, for a distance of 119 km, will begin at 6:30 am on Saturday morning at Dubai International Endurance City in Saih Al Salam, which comes at the end of the His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Endurance Festival, which included 3 other races: the women’s race, the private stables race, and then the race. Al-Yamamah for mares.

The race is organized by the Dubai Equestrian Club, in cooperation with the Equestrian Federation, and is sponsored by Emaar Properties. It is expected to witness the participation of an elite group of the best equestrians from various equestrian clubs and stables in the country. The race continues to gain great importance within the high-level events hosted by the Dubai International Endurance City, and the stables are always keen to To prepare for this great event by preparing its best horses to compete for its titles.

The race distance was divided into four stages, where the distance of the first stage was 40 kilometers (yellow flags), the distance of the second was 32 kilometers (red flags), the distance of the third was 27 kilometers (blue flags), while the distance of the fourth and final stage was 20 kilometers (flags). White”.

Valuable prizes were allocated for the main race for the title of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Endurance Cup, amounting to one million and 690 thousand dirhams, which are distributed to the holders of positions from first to thirtieth place. The winner of first place receives 200 thousand dirhams, the second receives 180 thousand dirhams, and the third receives 160 thousand dirhams. .

The last edition witnessed remarkable brilliance for the F3 riders, after they achieved a historic hat-trick in the race by obtaining the first three places, as Mansour Khamis Al-Shadi won the title on the horse “Sheila”, covering the race distance of 119 km in a time of 3:59:53 hours. With a record speed of 29.76 km/hour, his stable companion Rashid Mohammed Al Muhairi came in second place on the horse of “Imhan Di Lorico” with a time of 4:03:18 hours, while in third place came Majid Jamal Al Muhairi on the horse of “Shaman.” De La Folie” and recorded 4:18:00 hours.