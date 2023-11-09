The Dubai Courts issued a guide to regulating expert work based on Law No. 13 of 2020, which regulates expert work before judicial authorities in the Emirate of Dubai, to clarify the methodology that must be taken into account when the expert performs his task assigned to him in accordance with the decisions issued by the competent court, which will achieve the objectives. The goal is to seek the assistance of experts in the technical issues required to decide cases, to achieve the accuracy of judicial rulings and decisions issued by those authorities, and to achieve complete justice.

Tarish Al Mansouri, President of the Dubai Courts, praised the continuous efforts made by all parties in developing and improving their judicial systems and procedures, explaining that the issuance of the guide reflects the “courts’ firm commitment to constantly developing and improving the judicial system, and that providing a clear methodology for the work of experts contributes significantly to ensuring accuracy and justice.” In judicial decisions.

He said that the guide serves as a framework that guides experts in performing their tasks and defines standards and practices in light of the rapid developments in the field of technology and knowledge, and comes as a necessary step to ensure that Dubai Courts remain at the forefront in providing the best possible judicial service to society.