Dubai (Union)

A delegation from the Dubai International Marine Club participated in the Beit Al Khair Society and its field team in distributing “Iftar fasting” as part of its project and Ramadan campaign “Let us be among the benefactors” in the last ten days of the holy month. The club’s delegation, led by Muhammad Abdullah Hareb, CEO, and a number of department managers and employees, along with the association’s trained team, contributed to the preparation, delivery and distribution of meals covering a large number of residential units in 57 stations in Dubai and abroad.

Mohammed Abdullah Hareb, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, praised the contributions of the “Beit Al Khair” Society and its cadres, and behind them the benefactors and givers in various aspects, including the initiatives of mercy in the month of fasting through the “Iftar fasting” project, with more than 22,000 meals per day.

Mohammed Abdullah Hareb said: We were pleased, at Dubai International Marine Sports, to participate, even with a small effort, in the pioneering project, especially since the “House of Goodness” brings together and includes many initiatives and contributions from several institutions that responded to the campaign, including the Al Ihsan Charitable Society through the “Iftar” initiative and the “Iftar” initiative. Roads and transportation within the “Bus Al Khair” initiative.