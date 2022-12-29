The Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in the Emirate of Dubai announced the readiness of a plan to secure New Year’s celebrations. It consists of a smart plan developed by Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, to reduce traffic congestion through smart monitoring of roads using 10,000 cameras.

Its management confirmed the traffic and movement movement on New Year’s Eve, from the Unified Control Center for Transport Systems of the Roads and Transport Authority.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police for Operations Affairs and Acting Chairman of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in the Emirate of Dubai, said that the committee, represented by all relevant bodies and institutions, has completed its preparations to welcome the New Year’s Day, where several coordination meetings were held to develop A joint and unified security plan, each according to its competence, to secure tourist areas and commercial centers and to secure traffic during the New Year.

And he stated that the committee has put all its human and technical capabilities to provide comfort and smooth movement for all visitors in the show areas, pointing to the need for everyone to join hands for the success of these huge events, especially in organizing traffic, as traffic congestion will be one of the most important challenges, as a result of the large attendance of different nationalities.

Al Mazrouei called on members of the public to cooperate with the police, adhere to traffic instructions, to avoid congestion, and contact the Dubai Police for emergency communications and complaints, at the toll-free numbers 999 and 901, or go to the nearest site to the presence of police personnel, stressing the provision of a number of supply tents in downtown Dubai. To provide services related to found and lost items for spectators of fireworks, provide first aid services, logistical support, receive lost children, provide assistance to them, assist in guiding visitors, and other services.

Al Mazrouei indicated that the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events decided to hold fireworks in 32 locations in different areas of Dubai, allowing everyone to enjoy the events, without the need for crowding in certain areas, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy in a safe atmosphere.

The committee identified three paths for members of the public to reach the Burj Khalifa area from the metro stations. The first path is from the Burj Khalifa station, and it is divided into two parts. South Ridge, the fireworks viewing area.

As for the second track, it will be from the Financial Center station, where a section will be allocated for families, and its destination will be the “Boulevard” area, while the second section will be for other groups, and its destination will be the “South Edge” area. As for the third track, it will be for those coming from the “Business Bay” station.

Al Mazrouei confirmed that the committee has prepared an integrated plan for members of the public who wish to reach the fireworks areas after they get off the metro stations, as other groups will be separated from families within specific paths, in addition to identifying special exits after completing watching the fireworks, and in case of emergency, such as fire exits. ».

He confirmed the closure of the Burj Khalifa station and the metro bridge, which connects to the Dubai Mall, at five o’clock in the afternoon, or when the numbers exceed the capacity of the station, pointing to defining areas for public paths inside the Dubai Mall.

For his part, Ahmed Bahrozyan, Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Vice Chairman of the Traffic Management Committee and Transport Systems during the events in the authority, stated that traffic and movement on New Year’s Eve will be managed from the Unified Control Center for Transport and Road Systems, affiliated to The Roads and Transport Authority, which is one of the largest and most modern control centers in the world.

He pointed to the presence of work teams from the Authority, Dubai Police, Civil Defense and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services in the unified control center on New Year’s Eve, to follow up and regulate traffic and the movement of visitors in various vital areas in Dubai, specifically in the Burj Khalifa area.

The Roads and Transport Authority, through the Committee for Traffic Management and Transportation Systems during Events, in direct coordination with the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai and Emaar Company, has completed its preparations to manage traffic for the New Year’s Eve event, according to a tight traffic plan, especially in the Burj Khalifa area. .

Bahrozyan confirmed coordination with the operations room of Dubai Police and Emaar, with the presence of work teams from the authority in the field and all control centers, including the Emaar control room and the Dubai Center for Intelligent Traffic Systems, explaining that the plan included five main axes, to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Focusing on the mass transportation services that the authority will provide, as well as other services, in coordination with the police, Emaar and relevant partners, which aim to unify efforts to make the event a success.

Road closures and times

Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard Street will be closed starting at four in the evening, after the parking spaces within this area are full.

Behrozyan called on those who had reservations in the “Boulevard” area or in the “Dubai Mall” to attend before four o’clock on Saturday evening.

The Lower Financial Center Street will also be closed, starting at four in the evening, and Al Sukuk Street at eight in the evening, and Al Asayel Street from Oud Maitha Street towards the Burj Khalifa area at four in the evening, to be used as a path for emergency vehicles and to store buses.

As for Al-Mustaqbal Street, it will gradually close the part between Zabeel Second Street and Al-Midan Street, starting at 4 pm, and the closure will continue until the end of the event.

Behrozyan confirmed that these closures will take place through the distribution and presence of the RTA’s operational team in all locations, which will be equipped with the requirements for the closure process, and in cooperation with Dubai Police.

He also confirmed the closure of the Burj Khalifa station at five in the evening.

The first axis: metro and tram services

Behrozyan stated that the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will operate from five in the morning on Saturday, so that the metro will continue to operate continuously until 12 am on Monday for 43 hours. The tram will also operate from six in the morning on Saturday until one in the morning on Monday, in order to facilitate the public’s access to the event area and the exit process after the end of the shows.

The second axis: additional positions

Bahrozyan pointed out that there are 1,500 parking spaces outside the event area that can be used when moving to and from the site, by running public transport buses that will be available to transport the public on the day of the event from 3:00 pm, represented by 1,000 parking spaces in Al Wasl Club, and 500 parking spaces in the Jafiliya area at the administration. General Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

The third axis: public transportation services

Bahrozyan confirmed the operation of 210 buses to transport visitors from the event area outside the area, especially to alternative stops and metro stations, to facilitate the exit process, noting that these buses will be free to the public within the specified routes. It will be distributed to the following areas:

■ Sheikh Zayed Road towards the “Trade Center” to transport the public from the “Burj Khalifa Metro” station to Al Wasl Club, “Max Metro” station and “Deira City Center”.

■ Sheikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi to transport the public from the Burj Khalifa metro station to the Al Safa metro station.

■ Financial Center Street to (Al Wasl Club, Deira City Center and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs parking lots).

■ Burj Khalifa Street to Deira City Center Metro Station.

■ In front of the Business Bay metro station (on Sheikh Zayed Road) to the “City Center Deira” station.

The fourth axis: taxi services

Behrozyan stated that taxi parking locations have been identified at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and Al Wasl Club parking lots, where passengers will be transported from the event site by buses at the time of departure and the site will be cleared from the public.

The fifth axis: smart traffic signs and systems

Behrozyan confirmed the provision of guiding signs for the public within the Burj Khalifa area, to facilitate pedestrian movement to reach the event area, and to facilitate the exit process.

The traffic lights on the Financial Center Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be monitored and controlled to ensure the flow of traffic during different peak hours, in coordination with the Emaar Operations Room. The changing smart screens will also be used to alert road users when required closures have been made, and direct the public to use alternative parking locations.

Behrozyan pointed out that the pedestrian bridges on the water canal and the supporting elevators have been closed, in order to preserve the general safety of the public.

1800 supervisor

Dubai Municipality announced its readiness for the New Year’s Eve celebrations 2023, as part of its annual plan to secure celebration and festival sites for various events and activities in the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of providing the best services that achieve comfort and luxury for celebrants from all over the world, reflecting the cultural and aesthetic appearance of the Emirate of Dubai, and establishing its position as the best city. life in the world.

The municipality has completed its preparations by allocating the necessary teams and human cadres to follow up on the implementation of the tasks entrusted to it, as part of its efforts to ensure the comfort and well-being of community members, especially during these events, which reflect the global status of the Emirate of Dubai, and its distinction in organizing celebrations and events, due to the annual public turnout it witnesses. big.

The preparation plan includes removing waste, applying all necessary cleaning work, and direct monitoring of the accompanying activities to ensure that they comply with applicable health and safety requirements. It has also established field teams, supervisors, observers and coordinators from its cadres, to ensure the completion of the tasks assigned to them, consisting of more than 1,800 supervisors, field observers and workers.

The municipality teams will continue their supervision of the events accompanying the celebrations in the emirate’s 43 different locations, to ensure their compliance with health and safety requirements and food safety standards, through a team of 84 employees and supervisors, in addition to 32 observers at the Burj Khalifa area celebration site.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Municipality annually supervises, in cooperation with its strategic partners from the government and private sectors, the implementation of general hygiene, waste removal, and health control to verify the commitment of event owners to public safety standards, in celebrations and events at the level of Dubai.

Civil defense preparations

The Assistant Director General for Fire and Rescue Affairs at the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, Brigadier General Expert Ali Hassan Al-Mutawa, confirmed the completion of the civil defense’s readiness to secure New Year’s activities 2023.

He said that the Dubai Civil Defense teams divided the celebration sites into three main sectors (Deira sector, Bur Dubai sector, Jebel Ali sector and the waterfront).

With regard to the preparations with the partners in the phase leading up to the date of the celebration, Al-Mutawa said: “We conducted various exercises with the strategic partners to enhance the strategic partnership and consolidate cooperation mechanisms. Potential risks were also assessed according to the nature of the areas and the receipt of emergency plans for buildings and facilities.

Al-Mutawa added that the Civil Defense carried out a number of evacuation exercises, in cooperation with strategic partners at the sites of events and activities, to ensure the safety and protection of the public. The fire, most notably the Burj Khalifa and the facilities adjacent to it, which amounted to 68 buildings, to ensure its readiness.

Ambulance preparations

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, said: “We are working with our strategic partners in the International and Local Events Insurance Committee, to secure New Year’s events, according to the sectors divided into proactive plans, professional ambulance cadres, and advanced and diverse ambulance units, to ensure arrival in record time for dealing.” with all cases.

He added, “This year, we have allocated 1,200 qualified staff and 287 various vehicles distributed over 30 activities across four sectors. Our technical equipment includes ambulances, rapid responders, bicycles, boats and air ambulances, in cooperation with the Air Wing Center in Dubai Police, and field supply and support vehicles.” .

He said, “The Foundation, through its qualitative services, is keen to raise the readiness of ambulances to deal with the most difficult cases.”

• 32 sites in different parts of Dubai to hold fireworks.



• 3 lanes to reach the Burj Khalifa area from the metro stations.