Film critics have not yet been able to evaluate Dua Lipa's role as an actress, since the premiere of her first role on the big screen, in the role of a femme fatale under the command of Matthew Vaugh. After appearing as the iconic mermaid in the Barbie movie, with hardly any lines, she now plays a spy named La Grange and shares a role with Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L. Jackson in the plot about a spy fiction writer. Of all the attractions of the film, the biggest attraction for the singer's fans is her appearance alongside Henry Cavill in a torrid dance scene in which she wears a spectacular gold design by Versace, the brand for which she herself has worked. created his own collection and with which he often collaborates.

The dress that the British woman chose for the premiere of the film, however, was not from Versace, but from another Italian brand: Gucci. It is a model that had not appeared on the catwalk before, nor will it reach the stores because it has been customized specifically for her by the designer, Sabato de Sarno, yes, in the color that the creative director has chosen as the emblem for the collections of this year and in general for the new identity of the Florentine house after the departure of Alessandro Michele, the Burgundian. This color is also the one that Lipa herself has chosen to give a specific and very recognizable personality to her hair during the launch of the singles from her new and highly anticipated album, of which she has already released a single, Houdini .

Dua Lipa at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London during the premiere of Argylle. Karwai Tang (WireImage)

Given that Dua Lipa is an undisputed fashion icon whose style choices always have an immediate impact on the sale of brands, it was obvious that her commitment to accessories was going to be very measured for this occasion. The brand that chose it as a walking advertisement this time was Cartier. The spectacular choker Pantheremade of yellow gold, black lacquer and four tsavorite garnets, an emerald green gemstone was valued at 110.00 euros.

Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill together at the premiere. Antony Jones (Getty Images for Universal Pictu)

Although Lipa's 'look' was conceived exclusively to fit her body and all the details were measured for the total uniqueness of the moment, the truth is that her bet has many similarities with what Taylor Swift did at the Globes. Oro, to whom she appeared with a custom dress created by Sabato for her. The sequins, of course, were green, and the jewels were from De Beers.