After the success of her last two singles ('Houdini' and 'Training season') and her devastating performance at the Brit Awards, the singer Dua Lipa is experiencing a moment of rest and disconnection with her new partner, the English actor and model Callum Turner. After having briefly visited Barcelona to film her new video clip in the Montjuic jumping pools and visiting Fracasone of his favorite restaurants, headed to Mexico City

In the Mexican capital, the couple has enjoyed very long walks, visiting the central campus of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, which, although it is a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site, is not the typical tourist destination in the city. She has also been seen at architect Luis Barragán's Casa Pedregal, where she was photographed by other visitors.

The singer has opted for very relaxed looks, a white T-shirt and wide pants and a shirt with denim shorts, to walk around the city. Her unmistakable reddish hair, which she has been sporting for a few months, was the clue that made some fans recognize her in the middle of the street, where she has not hesitated to express public displays of affection towards her boyfriend.

Dua Lipa has also taken advantage of her vacation in Mexico to practice her Spanish and has posted a video in which she asks the taxi driver “to be able to listen to the radio.” This is not the first time she has shown off her Spanish skills in public. During a break from filming the music video for Dance The Nightthe official song from the soundtrack of the movie Barbie, posted a video online in which he said in perfect Spanish “do you want to dance with me a little?

Dua Lipa is known for being a very well-travelled singer, sometimes, in the opinion of her fans, too much. In 2023, her travel drive led her to visit twelve countries in a single year. In the summer her schedule was especially hectic, which became a viral joke, given that her audience has been waiting for her album since 2020 and it didn't seem like she had just gotten down to work. The 'looks' she chose for all of her summer destinations became the talk of the fashion community.

The Albanian singer is about to release her latest work on the market Radical Optimism, which goes on sale next May 3. In addition, he has announced the first concerts of his European tour for June. In Spain it can be seen live at the Mad Cool festival on July 10.