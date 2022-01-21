A resident of Balakovo, Saratov region, while intoxicated, recorded trash streams with sex in front of two children with her roommate. About it reported on the website of the regional investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Publication “Balakovskiy Reporter” in “In contact with” published an article about a 40-year-old mother of two and her 36-year-old boyfriend. The text was accompanied by several videos. The footage shows how a man and a woman use elements of non-traditional sexual practices (for example, urinate on a partner) for donations from subscribers. At this time, a child’s voice is heard behind the scenes.

After the appearance of the video, a pre-investigation check began. According to its results, an appropriate procedural decision will be made.

The guardianship and guardianship authorities of Balakovo, together with police officers, have already seized a 13-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son from a Russian woman, writes “Moscow’s comsomolets”.

