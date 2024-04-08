Not even because of bad taste! The police in The Hague have a different story with this Mercedes.

I can well imagine that the police will pull you over for driving a Mercedes with a non-period correct Panamericana grille. However, that is not the case here. No, the story is actually a lot sadder than that.

Police The Hague sees Mercedes passing

This Mercedes GLA (is it a real GLA 45 or not?) was spotted by the police of The Hague after it passed a checkpoint at high speed. The GLA has the grille of a Panamericana AMG, but this grille was never delivered on this generation. The AMG badge on the side is missing, making it difficult to tell whether this is a real one or a fake.

The driver committed a serious speeding violation and his driver's license could be confiscated. The police wanted to park the crossover along the road, but the driver ignored the stop sign and took off.

When the Mercedes driver realized that he could not lose the police, he still pulled the car aside. An arrest followed. The police wanted to confiscate his driver's license, but were faced with a surprise. The driver already had an invalid driver's license. The police then decided to confiscate the GLA.

Alcohol involved

Another investigation followed later in the alcohol van. As it turned out, the driver had drunk way too much. The measuring equipment indicated 740 ug/l. To indicate: from 570 ug/l, the driving license will be confiscated.

So there is a collection for the speeding violation and there is a collection for driving with alcohol. However, nothing could be recovered. In short, a great thing for the traffic officer. The man faces a laundry list of fines. The traffic officer may judge the man's driver's license and Mercedes GLA. He may never see the car again if the traffic officer is strict enough. The classic excuse 'I need my driver's license for my work' won't work here.

Photo credit: traffic police_den_hague via Instagram

