The head of the Crimea, Aksyonov, said that a drone was shot down by air defense forces in Crimea

The Air Defense Forces (Air Defense) shot down a drone in the west of Crimea. This was announced by the head of the Russian region Sergey Aksenov in his Telegram-channel.

“In the west of Crimea, air defense forces shot down an UAV. Our servicemen solve tasks clearly and effectively,” the official wrote.

He urged local residents to remain calm and trust information only from trusted sources.

Earlier, on April 29, several drones attacked the Crimea and Sevastopol. It was noted that the attacks were carried out in parallel. In Sevastopol, an oil depot caught fire as a result of the incident.