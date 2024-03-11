Nzero to one hundred in 3.2 seconds, zero to 200 in 7.4. Quadruple wings, spoiler, downforce. 201 hp, speeds up to 14,600, top speed “over 275 km/h”. Allow me: the new darling of the speed trap. Or rather: the toughest test of self-control since motorcycles existed. Because what is presented here is not a race track machine, but primarily a civilian vehicle for the road.

With rear view mirrors, indicators and license plates. Base price 26,000 euros, appropriately equipped with the “M Competition” package 31,000. BMW calls it the long-distance athlete, the new M 1000 XR. Markus Flasch, the company’s new motorcycle boss, calls it “the third beast”.