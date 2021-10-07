On the 3rd of this month a 54-year-old biker was killed after he was run over on the Granada bypass – the driver was drunk.

The irony was that the driver was on his way to court for a fast-track trial for drink driving just 24 hours before running over the biker.

After the accident, the judge presiding over the Night Court order that he be remanded in custody, charged with alleged, reckless manslaughter and two charges of drink driving.

The victim was heading on the Jaén-bound lanes on the GR30 (old bypass), more or less level with the PTS hospital, when he was apparenty hit from behind by the accused causing him to fall off the bike and impact against the tarmack only to be run over by the same vehicle that had collided with him. The emergency services had to free his body from under the car.

The accident took place around 09.30h on Sunday the 3rd of October and resulted in the driver’s immediate arrest.

The driver was breathalised which gave a reading of one milligram per liter of air exhaled. Just to get behind the wheel with a reading superior to 0.60ml is a criminal offense. One milligram of alcohol in a breathalyser is equivalent to around six mixed drinks (whiskey & Coke, for example).

(News: City & Metropolitain Area, Granada, Andalucia)