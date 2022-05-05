Between goals and assists together they brought the Devil 33 goals this season. From Davies-Sané to Robertson-Mané, Hernandez and Rafa at the level of the best European clubs
Theo and Leao’s numbers are strange, the talent as well, hence the question: is there a left-handed chain in Europe that manages to do better? The two brought 33 goals to Milan. Four goals and 9 assists for the full-back, 13 rings and 7 winning touches for the Portuguese. The last against Viola. Let’s see how it goes in the other leagues.
