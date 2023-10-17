The renowned Colombian narrator Javier Fernandez He published a dramatic story on his social networks in which he detailed the armed robbery of which he was a victim.

Known as the ‘goal singer’, Fernández pointed out that on Monday night he arrived home accompanied by his family when they were intimidated by the thieves.

(The embarrassing ‘finger’ of a Bucaramanga player to a rival from Chicó)(Colombia National Team suffers last-minute withdrawal: player leaves the call)

What he said

“Hello everyone, I want to share a heartbreaking moment that I experienced last night in front of my house. “We were victims of a robbery at gunpoint, and we are determined to find those responsible,” he counted.

And he added: “We were provided with this security video showing the alleged thieves in action. We ask the authorities and the Colombian people to help us identify these people.”

Fernández shared the video from the building’s security cameras in order to “find the criminals.”

“Our family deeply appreciates your support in these difficult times. Together, we can do justice and guarantee the safety of everyone in our community,” he said.

(Shakira suffers: her brother ‘lowers his head’ to Gerard Piqué, he made a harsh request)