Mourning in the world of Turkish football. The defender of the Konyaspor Ahmet Calik he died following a terrible car accident that saw him lose control of his car.

The sudden help was useless. The 27-year-old tragically passed away. All this would have happened around 9 this morning. The doctors who arrived on the spot could not help but ascertain his death. The central defender had already totaled 18 seasonal appearances in the Turkish Super Lig with the shirt of Konyaspor, the team that bought him from Galatasaray last October 2020. In addition, the player was also part of the national team.

On social media, there are messages of condolence for him and his family. Even the same club, now second in the league, could not help but express all its sadness: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our player Ahmet Çalık, who has won the love of our fans from the first day he came to our Konyaspor. Condolences to all of us, especially his family. “

January 11, 2022 (change January 11, 2022 | 10:46)

