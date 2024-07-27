A terrible tragedy occurred today, Saturday 27 July, in Ancona. A 42-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was found in a pool of blood inside his home. The precise dynamics of the tragedy are not yet known. The case is currently being examined by investigators who are proceeding with the collection of all the usual evidence in order to unravel the mystery surrounding the tragic discovery of the body. At the moment, no hypothesis is being ruled out by the police, including that of thehomocide.

a body found inside his home in Ancona

The discovery of the body

A bloody morning was the one that took place today in Ancona, and more precisely to Bezzecca Streeta side street of Vicolo San Marcellino. The body of a 42-year-old man was found inside his home immersed in a pool of blood.

The medical staff of the Yellow Cross, the State Police patrol cars and the scientific police immediately intervened on the scene. The law enforcement officers found the body of the 42-year-old behind the entrance door of the apartment.

An extremely dramatic scene was the one that presented itself before the eyes of the rescuers once they arrived on the scene. The discovery of the man’s body lying in a pool of blood undoubtedly leads to the hypothesis of a death of a violent and unnatural nature.

The scientific team on site: the hypotheses of murder or accident are being examined by the investigators

Along with the rescuers, the Scientific Police officers also promptly intervened on the scene. They immediately started investigations to ascertain the causes of death and proceeded with the collection of all the relevant findings. At the moment, further information regarding the circumstances that led the 42-year-old to his premature and dramatic death is unknown.

The authorities are examining two main hypotheses to be investigated further: that of a possible murder or a fatal accident. The area involved has been cordoned off and investigators are collecting every possible clue present both inside the house and in the surrounding area.

The entire community of Ancona is obviously in shock over this sad event, waiting to receive further updates from the police that will clarify the exact dynamics of this tragic death.