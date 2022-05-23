Dragon’s Dogma he is ten years old now and many have celebrated this milestone. Released only six months later Skyrim, Dragon’s Dogma took the player to a dark fantasy world filled with necromancy, dragons, chimeras, classes, and some of the best NPC dialogue lines in existence.

The game contained several particular details, as well as its characters and missions which were often quite vague. However, in its genre-only combat system, Dragon’s Dogma is one of the most loved titles by fans.

In 2017 the game underwent something of a “rebirth” when a remastered version on PC and console was announced. Obviously this new edition was able to garner the interest of those people who had never had the opportunity to try it.

Well now, ten years later, devoted Dragon’s Dogma fans are wondering if a second chapter will ever see the light of day. In this regard, Capcom recently stated that it could brush up on some “dormant” series in the future. Fans just have to hope.

Source: Push Square