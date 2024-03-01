Dragon's Dogma 2 received one full rating from the ESRB (the US classification body), confirming that the action role-playing game is categorized as “mature”. This isn't a surprise given that we're talking about a game with so much violence and blood, but it's the content description that includes some unexpected details.
The summary begins with: “This is an action RPG where players take on the role of a former prisoner trying to remember his past and save the world from an evil dragon.” He then describes the bloody fighting of the title action and footage depicting “gory scenes”.
But it's the next part that's the most interesting: “The player character can interact with prostitutesexchanging currency for services”.
Dragon's Dogma 2 will not have explicit sex scenes
The summary continues: “A brief sequence shows the player sitting on a bed with a prostitute (both wearing underwear), before the camera fades to black. A cutscene briefly shows the characters kissing and rolling around in bed (without nudity)”.
It therefore seems that Dragon's Dogma 2 will not include explicit sex scenes.
What there will certainly be in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a good variety of classes for our character. Among the latest ones presented by Capcom with a dedicated trailer are the Archer-magician – clearly capable of using ranged attacks with elemental effects – and the Mystical Knight – designed to attack melee but also teleport towards enemies, including those steering wheels -.
