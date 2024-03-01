Dragon's Dogma 2 received one full rating from the ESRB (the US classification body), confirming that the action role-playing game is categorized as “mature”. This isn't a surprise given that we're talking about a game with so much violence and blood, but it's the content description that includes some unexpected details.

The summary begins with: “This is an action RPG where players take on the role of a former prisoner trying to remember his past and save the world from an evil dragon.” He then describes the bloody fighting of the title action and footage depicting “gory scenes”.

But it's the next part that's the most interesting: “The player character can interact with prostitutesexchanging currency for services”.