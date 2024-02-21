













Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launches the trailer for the last DLC of its second season and it will fill you with nostalgia | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The video allows you to appreciate a little of what it offers and undoubtedly begins in a very nostalgic way, since it remembers some of the events of the original anime of dragon ball. It is something very emotional for the fans.

However, we must not forget that the idea behind Goku's Next Journey, which is the name of this DLC of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotis to be based on the Ending of Z.

We recommend: Dragon Ball Z: Gohan was going to have a different design and he was going to look less nerdy.

That is, that part of the story that is after the defeat of Majin Buu and that now includes what happens in Dragon Ball Super.

This is why scenes appear like Goku facing Pan as training, and the same can be said of Uub, the reincarnation of Kid Buu.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

In addition to these Goku fights, in a previous video he could be seen facing Goten but also to warm up in a new martial arts tournament.

CyberConnect2, the developer studio of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarothas done a great job so far with this game.

Not only with what it offers from the beginning but also with its DLC. So Goku's Next Journey will surely delight fans of dragon ball.

In the same way that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot This downloadable content will be available for all versions.

It is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

It should be noted that there is a possibility that this will be the last additional content for the game. Especially since so far Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 seem to have squeezed a lot out of the Z series.

Apart from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)