BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment unveiled the release date for the DLC “Hero of Justice Pack 1”Coming up Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2. The content will be available worldwide starting November 10th and will include the new playable characters Gohan (DBS Super Hero), Range 1 And Range 2as well as a series of additional missions, costumes and skills for your avatar.

The launch of the DLC will be preceded by the arrival of a new free update, scheduled for tomorrow, which will include new costumes and skills for your avatar, additional missions and many new illustrations for the loading screen. The additional content “Hero of Justice Pack 2“, Even if at the moment we don’t know what it will include in it.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for the DLC, wishing you a good viewing as always.

Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 – Hero of Justice Pack 1

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu