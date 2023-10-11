BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the arrival of new content and a next gen version for Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2. The next free update of the game will be available starting next October 12 and will allow us to access the event Festival of Universes and the new game mode Cross Versus. Among the other innovations that will be implemented with this patch we find the increase in the level cap for our avatar than to use the new skill Ultra Instinct.

From 12 to 19 October we will also be able to receive a bonus for logging inand during the same period of time some characters will be on free trial. Among them we find Goku (Ultra Instinct), Jiren, Kefla (Super Saiyan), Broly Full Power Super Salyan, SSGSS Gogeta, SSGSS Vegito, Super Baby 2, Tapion, Vados Rose Goku Black And Zamasu.

It will be released during 2024 new paid add-on content which will implement a new scenario, new characters and other content. But that’s not all, in the same year they will also be released the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. At the moment it is not clear what improvements will be made for these editions.

We leave you now with a trailer for the next free update of Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2wishing you a good viewing as always!

Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 – Take a step towards the future

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu