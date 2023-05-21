













That is something that those who have seen this animated film know, but those who only read the manga will surely be surprised. All because it was not through intense training but something external.

What happens is that he resorted to the Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Super and asked Shenlong to unlock his hidden power.

That is something that has happened more than once in the series, as is the case with Dragon Ball Z. Especially when Krillin and Gohan’s potential was awakened.

Piccolo sought to achieve the same. He first asked Dende to do it, since he is a member of the Grand Patriarch’s family that he has such an ability.

He was the one who helped Goku’s friend and son to awaken his powers. But Dende told him that there is an age limit, which frustrated Piccolo.

Luckily there was a solution and it was to resort to Shenlong to obtain the same effect in Dragon Ball Super. So that’s what this namekian did and that’s why he visited Bulma.

The Dragon God granted his wish, and in the process, added a bonus, as he gained not just one but two new transformations.

When will Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 come out?

After the publication of chapter 93 of the manga of Dragon Ball Super more than one fan wants to know when the next one will come out. Regarding the Manga Plus service, chapter 94 will be available at 9:00 am on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

That regarding the digital format. As for the physical, it will be with Shueisha’s V Jump magazine in Japan and much later in the West due to the compiled volume of this manga.

Apparently the story of dbs: super hero It will continue in the next installment of the manga. Those who have seen this animated film from Toei Animation surely know what to expect.

But it cannot be ruled out that this work by Toyotarou and Akira Toriyama has some additional details that help complement this animated film.

There are still some things to tell, and especially the great battle that Gohan and his friends will face.

Apart from Dragon Ball Super We have more manga and anime information at EarthGamer.