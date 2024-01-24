The manga of Dragon Ball Super has finally finished airing the movie arc super herothe one in which Goku has taken a break to give some prominence to other characters, among them are none other than Piccolo and also Gohan, this after adopting a new phase. And that same factor makes something that Toriyama He left out his hidden potential, which he would have left to place him in the secondary role of studying and becoming a father.

The transformation of Gohan takes us to the fury he felt at the kidnapping of his daughter Pan by the Red patroland thus unleash the enormous power that he carries with him to win over Cell Max, a new version of the definitive android but this time it does not carry its own consciousness. The phase is called Beast Mode, and changes his hair color to white, causing his Ki to increase abruptly, which has not only resulted in the villain's defeat but also in the interest of Goku and Vegeta.

The energy that the young adult has provoked has managed to transcend universes, since Goku managed to feel it from the planet of Bills, and that has made him immediately want to transport himself to earth, not only to have a possible threat but because of what it means to meet someone really strong. In fact, one could compare the phase with the Ultra Ego and the Ultra Instinctwhich can even be relegated and that is already something important.

Here is the manga segment:

Dragon Ball Super chapter 101.

Goku arriving on planet Earth after sensing Gohan Beast's great KI. pic.twitter.com/7Xco5H5vc0 — Diego Vega (@diegovegaDbsupZ) January 16, 2024

Even though we saw Goku transport with your son to find out what happened, we will have to wait for another week, given that it is the last page of the chapter, but it is possible that in the next one we will see the interest in wanting to train Gohan and return him to the times when he dedicated himself to fighting. This may have some logic, as fans over the years have complained about the nerf, reaching such a point that there are people saying that it is an insult to the character.

Remember that there are new episodes of Dragon Ball Super.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: I am also devoted to the fact that over the years Gohan has been relegated to a super secondary role. But, at least we will see him return to the punches in the Sparking Zero! game, and it is possible that they will add the beast mode transformation there.