One of the concepts that debuted in Dragon Ball Super is the technique of ultra instinctwhich Goku he is learning and has a hard time mastering. However, it is possible that she has already achieved it and that came to light recently.

Obviously, what follows falls into the category of spoilers so be warned. This information is based on what happened in the most recent chapters of the manga by Akira Toriyama Y Toyotarou.

In this part of history Goku, Vegeta Y granola make desperate efforts to defeat Gas. The saiyajins They try to buy time for the Cerelian have enough time to apply your most powerful technique.

So everything goes in this battle and when things looked worst, the maximum Z Warrior surprised everyone. Goku he displayed a new power but the interesting thing is that his appearance did not change.

I mean, he kept his hair black. On the series website they reveal that this is a new form of the ultra instinct of Goku in Dragon Ball Super and receives the name of ‘True Ultra Instinct’.

It seems that the first time it began to manifest itself was when he heard his father’s voice, Bardock. The description about this superior state reveals everything that implies that this character has reached this goal.

When will the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super come out?

Currently the battle against Gas It seems to be ending, but it is not a sure thing. The next chapter of the manga is the 87th and as scheduled it will be available on Friday, August 16.

We’ll see if by chance Goku shows in action again True Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super. Although he could well take advantage of it in an upcoming adventure. It is confirmed that the arc of granola will end this year.

The description of this technique says ‘when Gas was about to finish off Vegeta, Goku rescued him and then manifested Ultra Instinct in his black-haired state!’.

Continue with ‘By applying his emotions with this technique, Goku had finally awakened True Ultra Instinct!’. conclude with ‘this power overwhelmed Gas, ‘the greatest warrior in the universe’ by knocking him to the ground with a mighty blow’. That’s the way things were.

